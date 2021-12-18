Richardson has season-high 27 points, Celtics beat Knicks

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Richardson scored a season-high 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 114-107 on Saturday night with each team missing six players because of COVID-19 protocols. Jaylen Brown added 23 points for Boston. After blowing a 15-point halftime lead, the Celtics won for just the second time in their last six games. Evan Fournier, who played with Boston last season, led the Knicks, matching his season-high with 32 points. New York has lost five of six. Kemba Walker, who also played with Boston the last two seasons, started for the Knicks and scored a season-high 29 points before fouling out.