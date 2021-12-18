Nicholls St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 104-73

THIBODAUX, La. — Ty Gordon had 22 points as Nicholls State routed Mississippi Valley State 104-73. Pierce Spencer had 14 points for Nicholls State (8-4), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Latrell Jones added 14 points. Devante Carter had 11 points. Robert Carpenter had 23 points for the Delta Devils (0-9). Gary Grant added 19 points. Caleb Hunter had 10 points. The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Nicholls State defeated Mississippi Valley State 95-80 on Dec. 9.