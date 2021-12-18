Legas comes off bench to lead Utah State past Oregon State

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Third-string quarterback Cooper Legas threw two touchdown passes, Calvin Tyler Jr. ran for 120 yards and a score and Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13 on Saturday night in the inaugural LA Bowl Saturday night. Legas came in when starter Logan Bonner suffered a knee injury during the first quarter. Andrew Peasley was Bonner’s backup throughout the season, but was ruled out prior to kickoff due to a shoulder injury he suffered Nov. 26 against New Mexico. Legas’ only action this season was late in the New Mexico game. The sophomore’s first collegiate pass couldn’t have gone any better when he connected with Deven Thompkins on a 62-yard touchdown strike to tie it at 7.