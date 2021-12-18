Jets activate leading rusher Carter, 3 others from IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The banged-up New York Jets got their leading rusher and a key tight end back for their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The team activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve Saturday. The Jets also released offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and elevated tight end Dan Brown, defensive end Ronnie Blair and wide receiver Vyncint Smith from the practice squad. Carter missed three games with a high ankle sprain. He leads the Jets with 430 yards and four touchdowns on 111 carries.