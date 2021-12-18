Gilgeous-Alexander hits 3 at buzzer, Thunder beat Clippers

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night. On Wednesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 30-footer with 1.4 seconds to tie the game against New Orleans, but Devonte Graham drained a 60-foot heave as time expired for the winner. Lu Dort scored 29 points after sitting out Oklahoma City’s previous game because of a sprained left ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had eight points, a career-high 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Luke Kennard scored a season-high 27 points for Los Angeles.