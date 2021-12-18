Ferreira takes ski halfpipe win, closing in on Beijing spot

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Alex Ferreira joked that all the spins in his winning run of the men’s ski halfpipe final left him dizzy. Far less confusing is the fact he’s a virtual lock to make the U.S. Olympic team for the Winter Games in Beijing. Ferreira now has back-to-back wins in back-to-back competitions in the same Copper Mountain halfpipe. Ferreira scored a 95.75 at the Dew Tour event to edge teammate Aaron Blunck. Brendan Mackay of Canada wound up third while two-time reigning Olympic champion David Wise finished fifth.