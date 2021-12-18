Auburn hires Seahawks assistant Austin Davis to run offense

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator. Coach Bryan Harsin announced the hiring of Davis Saturday to run the offense and coach quarterbacks. Harsin fired Mike Bobo from those positions following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The team faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28. Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020, working with eight-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.