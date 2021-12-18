Arsenal reports allegation of racism during EPL match

LEEDS, England (AP) — Arsenal has reported an allegation of racial abuse toward one of its players during the English Premier League game against Leeds. The alleged incident took place in the 33rd minute of the game at Elland Road that Arsenal won 4-1. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says “it was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities.” Arteta says it was a “single person” who aimed the alleged abuse apparently toward one of Arsenal’s substitutes.