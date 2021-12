LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Teddy Allen scored 19 points as New Mexico State rolled past Northern New Mexico 93-60. Marchelus Avery added 17 points for the Aggies, while Yuat Alok chipped in 16. Avery also had eight rebounds. The Aggies forced a season-high 21 turnovers. Tyrique Weaver had 16 points for the NAIA Eagles.