Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins 4-1 at title-chasing Atalanta

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham has scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top teams with a 4-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A. Abraham scored his first less than a minute into the match and Nicolò Zaniolo doubled Roma’s lead before an own goal from Bryan Cristante made it 2-1 at the end of the first half. Cristante had another own goal ruled out shortly before Chris Smalling all but secured the win in the 72nd minute. Abraham capped a brilliant match for Roma 10 minutes later.