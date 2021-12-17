Working hard or hardly working? Najee Harris says it’s both

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris says he feels fresh heading into the final month of the season. Harris’ 279 touches top the NFL and his 1,270 yards of total offense have already set a franchise rookie record. Harris says he spent the offseason gearing up his body for a heavy workload and he’s “100%” heading into a visit by Tennessee on Sunday. Pittsburgh (6-6-1) is in last place in the AFC North but trails first-place Baltimore by just 1 1/2 games.