Woods returns to golf, still ‘long way’ from the real thing

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods was in golf attire taking full swings and holing putts. And this time he had a viewing audience. Even a pro-am at the PNC Championship brought a big crowd, and Woods said he had a few nerves. This was must-see golf for other reasons. Woods is playing for the first time since his February car crash in Los Angeles that badly damaged his right leg. He’s using a cart and he stopped hitting full shots over the last six holes of the pro-am. As for playing on the PGA Tour? He says that remains a long way off.