Texas QB Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal after starting 10 games and passing for 24 touchdowns this season. Thompson is leaving after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas. Ewers was one of the top-rated players in the country coming out of high school near Dallas. Texas also signed quarterback Maalik Murphy of California. Thompson was the back up to Hudson Card for the first two game before taking over the starting role in a 5-7 season.