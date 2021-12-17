Swiss skier Gut-Behrami tests positive, to miss 4 WCup races

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next four World Cup races in France. The Swiss team says Gut-Behrami is now in isolation after taking a PCR test in Switzerland. She and two team officials who also now tested positive had left French resort Val d’Isère after feeling light flu-like symptoms. Gut-Behrami is a former World Cup overall champion and two-time gold medalist at the world championships last February. She was due to start in downhill and super-G races at Val d’Isère this weekend, then back-to-back giant slaloms at nearby Courchevel next week.