Hyland, Morris pace Nuggets in 133-115 win over Hawks

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Bones Hyland scored 24 points, Monte Morris added 21, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-115. Nikola Jokic and Jeff Green each finished with 20 points for the Nuggets, who have won three of four. The Hawks, losing for the fifth time in seven games, were coming off a fifth straight road victory, but they have dropped six in a row at home. Trae Young had 34 points and 10 assists and John Collins scored 20 with 10 rebounds for Atlanta. Denver (15-14) took command of the game by outscoring the Hawks 43-28 in the second quarter.