Caps beat Winnipeg 5-2, spoil Lowry’s debut as Jets coach

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves and the Washington Capitals beat Winnipeg 5-2 Friday night to spoil the debut of new Jets coach Dave Lowry. Michael Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin scored empty-net goals in the final 2:40 to seal the win for Washington. Brett Leason, Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals. Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrisey scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 of the 37 shots. Lowry, Winnipeg’s former assistant coach, was named interim head coach after Paul Maurice announced his resignation earlier Friday.