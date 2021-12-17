Brooks, Moore lift Mississippi State over Furman 69-66

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 18 points, Shakeel Moore made the go-ahead basket in the final minute and Mississippi State escaped with a 69-66 victory over Furman. Mississippi State blew an 11-point halftime lead, falling behind by six points with about 3 minutes left. The Bulldogs regrouped and regained the lead with 49 seconds remaining when Moore made a layup after a steal by Cameron Matthews. Furman missed 3-pointers on its final three possessions after giving up the lead. Moore finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs. Alex Hunter led Furman with a career-high 30 points.