Vasilevskiy sets wins record, Lightning beat Senators 2-1

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy set an NHL record for wins in a calendar year, Steven Stamkos picked up his 900th career point and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 2-1. Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to get his 63rd win in 2021 regular-season and playoff games. He broke the record of 62, established by Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2009. Stamkos and Martin St. Louis (953) are the only Tampa Bay players to reach 900 points. The center is also the 118th NHL player to accomplish the feat. Ottawa’s Anton Forsberg made a number of strong stops among his 25 saves.