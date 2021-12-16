Valencia’s Musah scores 2nd goal of season, in Copa del Rey

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Yunus Musah scored his second goal of the Spanish season, putting Valencia ahead in the first minute of a 3-1 extra-time win over second-tier Arenteiro in the second round of the Copa del Rey. José Gayà crossed to Maxi Gómez, who shot toward goal. Musah standing a few yards in front of goalkeeper Iago Domínguez, had his back to the goal and used his right foot to back heel the ball into the net. Musah, who turned 19 on Nov. 29, has two goals this season.