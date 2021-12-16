Utah State police chief resigns after sex-assault comments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah State University police chief has resigned after a recording the institution called reprehensible came to light showing telling football players that some religious women may claim sex was not consensual because they regret it. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Chief Earl Morris stepped down Thursday, after the newspaper obtained a recording of his comments about female members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The recording was also referenced by a female student who said in a lawsuit the school mishandled her sexual-assault report against a football player despite promising to improve following a previous sexual-assault scandal involving a football player. Utah State says it has made progress.