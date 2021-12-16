Skip to Content
Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women stun No. 2 NC State 82-80 in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80. Sarah Ashlee Barker made a long, leaning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to force OT. The 6-foot-4 Staiti was defending 6-5 Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead, forcing a missed shot by Cunane. Cunane had 18 of her 20 points after halftime for the Wolfpack, who had won 10 straight.

