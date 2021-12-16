Smith keys No. 6 Louisville to rout of Eastern Kentucky

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and No. 6 Louisville beat Eastern Kentucky 82-38. The Cardinals have won nine straight and showed no letdown from Sunday’s tense win over No. 19 Kentucky. Louisville led 51-28 at halftime and the lead reached 73-33 early in the fourth. The Cardinals shot 51% for the game. Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels. EKU made 1 of 7 shots in the third quarter for five points and finished shooting 26% overall.