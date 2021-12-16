Moore, Banchero lead No. 2 Duke past App State, 92-67

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a 92-67 victory over Appalachian State. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach scored 10 for the Blue Devils. Duke ended the first half on a 20-9 run and led by 13 points at intermission. App State had led 24-23 midway through the first half. Michael Almonacy scored all of his 17 points in the first half to lead App State.