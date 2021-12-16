Michigan State All-America RB Kenneth Walker entering draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl and his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Coach Mel Tucker says he supports the decision. Walker is a Tennessee native who transferred from Wake Forest after his sophomore season and helped Tucker’s turnaround. Michigan State won two games last year but 10 this time around. The 11th-ranked Spartans will face No. 13 Pittsburgh in Dec. 30 bowl game in Atlanta.