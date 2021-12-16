MATCHDAY: Lewandowski 1 goal from Müller’s record

By The Associated Press

Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a new record when Bayern Munich plays Wolfsburg. Lewandowski needs just one more goal in the last game before the winter break to eclipse Gerd Müller’s tally of 42 in a calendar year from 1972. Defending Italian champion Inter Milan visits last-place Salernitana, which risks being removed from Serie A due to a conflict of interest. in Spain, Celta Vigo hosts Espanyol hoping to improve on its home record after only wining once in nine games at its Balaídos Stadium. And Lyon opens its French Cup campaign with a tricky trip to Paris FC.