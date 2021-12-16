Going for it: Bolts vow to stay aggressive on 4th downs

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For as long as Brandon Staley is in charge, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to be highly aggressive on fourth downs. Even after it sort of felt like it cost them a crucial game against Kansas City. The Chargers went 2 for 5 on fourth downs in their 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs, with two failed attempts to convert inside the Kansas City 5 and another on the edge of field goal range. Staley’s decisions were analytically sound and aggressively supported by his players, but the Chargers’ failures to convert invited the nation to second-guess Staley’s immutable belief in his philosophy and in Justin Herbert’s offense.