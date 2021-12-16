Freddy Galvis signs 2-year deal with Japan’s SoftBank Hawks

TOKYO (AP) — Veteran MLB infielder Freddy Galvis has signed a two-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japanese baseball. The club in Nippon Professional Baseball confirmed the length of the contract with The Associated Press but declined to give financial details. Galvis played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles in the 2021 season. The shortstop has also played for the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds. Last season marked his second stint with the Phillies.