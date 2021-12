By BRANDON GDULA

numberFire

Tua Tagovailoa draws a top-level streaming matchup against the New York Jets, who are 32nd in numberFire’s adjusted pass defense metrics. Tagovailoa had 273 yards and two touchdowns against them in a Week 11 matchup. He has had only two other full games against bottom-10 adjusted pass defenses. Across that full three-game sample, Tua has averaged 297.7 yards and 2.7 touchdowns with elite efficiency.