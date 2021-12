By The Associated Press

The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. With the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements rising across the league, the addition of Blidh, Frederic and Swayman gave the Bruins six players in the protocol. Coach Bruce Cassidy, who tested positive Nov. 30, just rejoined the team on Monday.