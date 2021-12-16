Skip to Content
Browns likely to face Raiders without Mayfield due to COVID

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield was finally feeling good after taking some hard knocks this season. A blindside hit off the field will likely keep the quarterback out of Cleveland’s game on Saturday against Las Vegas. Mayfield tested positive this week for COVID-19 as the virus wreaked havoc with the Browns and ran roughshod across the NFL. The Browns helped their playoff hopes with a win over Baltimore last week and can’t afford a slip-up against the reeling Raiders. However, Cleveland could be missing 10 starters due to positive tests. Backup Case Keenum had been expected to replace Mayfield, but he also tested positive.

