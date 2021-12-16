Britain’s champion jockey relinquishes riding licence

LONDON (AP) — British horse racing’s champion jockey has relinquished his riding licence with immediate effect to focus on “rehabilitation” after two positive tests for alcohol at racecourses this year. Oisin Murphy says he will engage “fully with medical support” following an investigation by the British Horseracing Authority after it was made aware of a possible breach of coronavirus protocols by the jockey while traveling last year. The BHA said it subsequently issued three charges while a hearing in front of an independent disciplinary panel was arranged to take place on Dec. 10. However Murphy has decided to relinquish his licence and the BHA has agreed to postpone the hearing to a later date.