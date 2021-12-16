AP WAS THERE: Celtics, Suns push through 3 OTs in NBA Finals

By The Associated Press

The longest game yet at the NBA Finals happens between the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns at the Boston Garden with the series tied at 2 apiece. The Celtics and Suns are tied at 95 after regulation and at 101 after the first overtime. Fans ran onto the court at the Boston Garden after John Havlicek banked in a 15-footer late in the second overtime. Gar Heard beats the buzzer with a jumper forcing a third OT. The Celtics pull out a 128-126 win and a 3-2 series lead before clinching their 13th title in Game 6.