Alexander-Arnold screamer seals Liverpool win over Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold’s powerful long-range effort has capped Liverpool’s comeback in a 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League that kept Jurgen Klopp’s team in touch with first-place Manchester City. The England right back took a touch and smashed a shot from 25 meters high into the net in the 87th minute at Anfield to add to first-half goals by Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. With his 15th league goal, Salah has now matched Leicester striker Jamie Vardy’s record of scoring or setting up a goal in 15 straight Premier League appearances. Newcastle had taken a surprise lead in the seventh minute through former Liverpool player Jonjo Shelvey.