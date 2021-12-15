Pointer has double-double, No. 22 LSU women roll 100-36

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 22 LSU coasted to a 100-36 win over Alcorn State. Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers, who put all 13 players in the scoring column for the second-straight game. LSU shot 61% (38 of 62) with a 46-21 rebounding advantage. With 17 offensive rebounds the Tigers had a 22-0 difference in second-chance points. They also forced 26 turnovers and turned those into 36 points. Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State, which shot 26%. New Orleans had to cancel its Saturday game at LSU but the Tigers picked up Bradley to fill the spot.