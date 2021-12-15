Oregon balance sinks Portland 96-61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, De’Vion Harmon added 17 points and Oregon coasted to a 96-71 win over Portland. Quincy Guerrier scored 17 points and Will Richardson 16 with six rebounds and six assists for the Ducks, who were coming of consecutive last-second defeats in Pac-12 games. Oregon has a home game against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday night. Chris Austin scored 19 points to lead the Pilots. The Ducks never trailed and when Dante scored twice at the rim and Eric Williams Jr. drained a 3-pointer they led 27-11 before the midway point of the first half.