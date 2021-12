NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s regular season will start earlier than ever before in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season is set for Oct. 9. The MLS Cup championship is set for Nov. 5, ahead of the start of the World Cup on Nov. 21. The new season will include the debut of expansion club Charlotte FC.