Lawrence on Jaguars drama: You can’t always be in headlines

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never experienced this much drama in a football season. Not in college. Not in high school. Not as a kid growing up in Cartersville, Georgia. Jacksonville’s starting quarterback is ready for it to end, too. He says “I do think that has to change and that’s something that we need to work on for sure. You can’t always be in the headlines.” No one expects it to happen anytime soon. The Jaguars (2-11) have been mostly a punchline since hiring coach Urban Meyer in January.