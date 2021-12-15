Jets’ Perine stays patient, confident despite limited snaps

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — La’Mical Perine has mastered the ability to stay patient in two seasons in the NFL. Even when he has wanted more than anything to be on the field for the New York Jets. The fourth-round pick out of Florida last year has played in just 14 games in the pros, including four this season. He has been hurt at times, buried on the depth chart at others and searching for a role in his second NFL offense in as many years. All while fighting back the frustration he refuses to let overwhelm him.