Graham’s 61-footer at the buzzer leads Pelicans past Thunder

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devonte Graham’s 61-foot heave at the buzzer lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Graham’s shot came after Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 1.4 seconds remaining. Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists.Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points. Josh Giddey and Kenrich Williams each scored 17 points and Mike Muscala added 16 for the Thunder.