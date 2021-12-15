Dolphins’ depth at RB likely to be tested this week by virus

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke Johnson has played in just one game this season. He’s carried the ball four times. His longest carry has gone for 6 yards. And he might be vital to the Miami Dolphins’ hopes this weekend. With the team’s two leading rushers on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list and therefore very questionable to be ready for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Dolphins had no choice but to promote Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Unless Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed can return, it looks as if Johnson may end up as a primary ball-carrier for the first time this season.