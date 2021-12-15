Cavaliers win fifth straight, rout Rockets 124-89

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 21 points and Isaac Okoro added 20 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland, which led 84-39 midway through the third quarter and had 100 points entering the fourth. It was the largest victory margin of the season for the Cavaliers and the Rockets’ most lopsided loss. Houston coach Stephen Silas walked off the court late in the first quarter and was treated for dehydration. Silas received fluids from the Rockets’ medical staff and spent the remainder of the game in the locker room.