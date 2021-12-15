Capital F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is nearing his season debut after being sidelined by a left hip injury. Backstrom skated again ahead of Washington’s game at Chicago. Coach Peter Laviolette says the veteran center is going to meet with a trainer after the session, but everything looks good. Backstrom, who turned 34 last month, had a team-high 38 assists and 53 points in 55 games last season. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd also are expected to play against the Blackhawks. Dowd and van Riemsdyk are coming out of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.