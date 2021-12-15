Amnesty flags Qatar rights abuses with French soccer body

PARIS (AP) — Human rights activists with Amnesty International have urged the French soccer federation to pay attention to rights violations of migrant workers in Qatar a year before the World Cup. They have unveiled a giant banner on the French soccer federation’s building. It says “Thousands have died in Qatar and the soccer federation has not said a word.” Lola Schulmann says Amnesty has repeatedly asked soccer officials for a meeting to discuss the issue of human rights violations of migrant laborers who have worked in Qatar to build World Cup stadiums and other infrastructure. She says “we have no response from the federation.”