Tom Brady keeps hitting milestones at age 44

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Tom Brady keeps hitting new milestones at age 44. Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass in the regular season and playoffs with a 58-yarder to Breshad Perriman in overtime on Sunday that gave Tampa Bay a 33-27 win over the Buffalo Bills. Brady won his record 32nd game against the Bills, and also set the all-time record for completions in the game. Brady also tied Jerry Rice’s mark by scoring his 10th touchdown since turning 40.