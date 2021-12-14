Stars’ Bishop finally gives in to ailing knee, ends career

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop is ending his career because of degenerative condition in his right knee. Bishop has spent more than a year trying to get back while battling a knee that has bothered him since 2019. It’s not officially a retirement because Bishop is under contract through next season and plans to be around the team. Bishop last played in the NHL during the 2020 playoff bubble in Canada.