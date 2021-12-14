Sabres beat Jets 4-2, snap seven-game winless streak

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a seven-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Anders Bjork and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres. Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson each had two assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his fourth straight start and stopped 32 shots. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves