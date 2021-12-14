Pat Noonan hired as coach of Cincinnati’s MLS team

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pat Noonan was hired as the sixth head coach for Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team in a little more than three seasons. The 41-year-old has been an assistant coach for the LA Galaxy, the United States national team and Philadelphia. In his playing career, Noonan scored one goal in 15 appearances for the U.S. Cincinnati has finished 24th, 26th and 27th overall in its three MLS seasons. It had four wins, 22 losses and eight draws this year. Jaap Stam was fired Sept. 27 after a stretch that included one win, eight losses and seven draws in a 16-game span.