No. 25 Texas Tech returns to rankings, tops Red Wolves 75-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State. The Red Raiders were coming off a five-point overtime victory against then-No. 13 Tennessee that got them ranked for the first time under first-year coach Mark Adams. Texas Tech didn’t overlook an outmatched Sun Belt Conference team sandwiched between ranked opponents. The Red Raiders face fifth-ranked Gonzaga in a neutral-site game in Phoenix on Saturday. Markise Davis scored 17 for Arkansas State.