No. 18 Tennessee runs past USC Upstate 96-52

By AL LESAR
Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 21 points to lead No. 18 Tennessee to a 96-52 victory over South Carolina Upstate Tuesday night. Kennedy Chandler had 15 points and 10 assists to help the 8-2 Vols, while John Fulkerson contributed 12 points. Tennessee shot 56% from the field and 44% from 3-point. USC Upstate is 2-8 and was led by Nick Alves with 15 points. The Volunteers scored the first 13 points of the game and weren’t challenged the rest of the way.

Associated Press

