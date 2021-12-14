Horne, Arizona St. beat Creighton 58-57 for 3rd straight win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — DJ Horne had 12 points, Marreon Jackson and Jay Heath each scored 10 and Arizona State beat Creighton 58-57. Arizona State (5-6) has won three straight games following a five-game skid to close a stretch of six losses in seven games. Ryan Nembhard hit two free throws to make it 56-all with 1:07 to play but Heath made a wide-open layup 13 seconds later. Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton (8-3) with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. The Sun Devils have 18 wins — tied with Western Kentucky for most in Division I — in games decided by 5 points or fewer since the start of the 2019-20 season.